Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

