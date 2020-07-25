Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEOAY. Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of SEOAY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.