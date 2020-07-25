Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEOAY. Bank of America downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

