Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SRI opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.59. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 177.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Stoneridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

