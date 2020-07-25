Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.