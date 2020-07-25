Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $13.76 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

