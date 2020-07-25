Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $847,000 Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $212.85 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

