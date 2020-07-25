Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4,669.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 2,532 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $84,315.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last three months. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLGN opened at $37.70 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

