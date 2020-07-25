Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $67.35 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

