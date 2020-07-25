Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Shares of AAN stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.