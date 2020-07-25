Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 44,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.