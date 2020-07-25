Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Premier by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,477 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Premier by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Premier by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after buying an additional 647,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Premier by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

