Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avnet by 60.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after purchasing an additional 214,946 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Avnet by 24.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $2,746,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avnet stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

