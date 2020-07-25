Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 45,352 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,352 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

