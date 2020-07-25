Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 414,600 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,600 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

