Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

NYSE:SNX opened at $121.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.86. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $563,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,152. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.