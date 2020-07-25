Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 31,600 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 936.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50. nVent Electric PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

