Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 28,900 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

