Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

BLDR stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

