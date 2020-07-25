Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.28. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

