Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,900 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 36,339 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 1.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in AGCO by 34.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AGCO by 70.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

NYSE AGCO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

