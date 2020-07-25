Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,773 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Perficient worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,173,109 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 594,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $32,019,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,671 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.