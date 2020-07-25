Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

