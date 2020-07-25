Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $179.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

