Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

