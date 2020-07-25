Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $102.45 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

