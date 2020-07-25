Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 67.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $614,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.36.

Shares of TSCO opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $154.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.