Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,135,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,312,000 after purchasing an additional 537,033 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of HIG opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

