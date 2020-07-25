Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,597 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,560,000 after purchasing an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $147.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.90. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

