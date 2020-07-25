Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,497 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,466,000 after buying an additional 1,938,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $102,107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,212,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 268.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,722,000 after acquiring an additional 537,203 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NYSE VOYA opened at $49.19 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

