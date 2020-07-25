Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Systemax were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Systemax by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Systemax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,134.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Systemax Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.