Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $64.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

