Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corelogic by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Corelogic by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLGX. Barclays lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $68.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Corelogic Inc has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.