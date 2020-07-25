Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Valmont Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

VMI stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $688.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

