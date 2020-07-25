Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $982,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in Wipro by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

WIT stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

