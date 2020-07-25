Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,251 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

