Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $923,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

