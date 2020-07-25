Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aecom were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aecom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,539,000 after buying an additional 160,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Aecom by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aecom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,201,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aecom by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aecom by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 193,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. Aecom’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd acquired 8,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.