Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,869 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of COG opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

