Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after buying an additional 651,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $122,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Republic Services stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.37.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

