Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National General were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 90,517.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National General by 64.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGHC. B. Riley boosted their price target on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

