Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $789,000 Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Tech Data by 29.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 21.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

TECD stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

