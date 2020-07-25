Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $730,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

