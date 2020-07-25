Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.