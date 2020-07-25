Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 170.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,377,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $50,645,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,111,000 after purchasing an additional 658,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

