Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,097,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

