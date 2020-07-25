Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

