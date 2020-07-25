Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

NYSE:HD opened at $265.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

