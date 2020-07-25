Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at $11,290,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,352. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,128.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.