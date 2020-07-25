Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,563,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $104,804,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 32,273.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,044,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DXC Technology by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,670,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Citigroup cut their target price on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

