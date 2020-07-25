Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,671 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 593 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.